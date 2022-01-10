Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A group of Nigerian strippers have been spotted in a viral video praying and speaking in tongues before commencement of their hustle. In the video shared online, the three strippers were seen holding hands and praying before resumption of duty.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
9 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
