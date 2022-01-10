Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: ‘Egypt Will Do Everything Possible To Beat Nigeria’  –Salah
News photo Complete Sports  - Mohamed Salah has said the Pharoahs of Egypt will do everything possible to overcome the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Both African giants will take to the field in Garoua in their Group D opener on Tuesday.
The last time both teams met at the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#AFCON2021: Mohamed Salah Speaks Ahead of Game against Nigeria | Read Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Mohamed Salah Speaks Ahead of Game against Nigeria | Read
Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah
Salah: Egypt under pressure to win AFCON — we’ll do our best to beat Nigeria Friday Posts:
Salah: Egypt under pressure to win AFCON — we’ll do our best to beat Nigeria
AFCON 2021: ‘Egypt Will Do Everything Possible To Beat Nigeria’  –Salah Online Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: ‘Egypt Will Do Everything Possible To Beat Nigeria’  –Salah
#AFCON2021: Mohamed Salah Speaks Ahead of Game against Nigeria | Read Tunde Ednut:
#AFCON2021: Mohamed Salah Speaks Ahead of Game against Nigeria | Read


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Two children from same parents crushed to death by reckless driver in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info