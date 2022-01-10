Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sit-at-home: Hoodlums set vehicle ablaze in Anambra
The Punch  - The hoodlums on Monday stormed Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and set ablaze a Toyota Sienna Car.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

