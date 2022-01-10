Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: Mane nets late winner for Senegal
Nigerian Tribune
- Senegal beat Zimbabwe in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 game 1-0 thanks to a 97th-minute Sadio Mane penalty
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
AFCON: Mane penalty helps Senegal beat Zimbabwe
Ripples Nigeria:
AFCON: Mane hands Senegal win with late goal against Zimbabwe
News Verge:
Senegal in narrow win over Zimbabwe after Mane’s late penalty kick — NEWSVERGE
The Will:
Late Mane Penalty Breaks Zimbabwe As Senegal Win Opener 1-0
SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Senegal scoresss!!!!! A late goal to secure the win #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
PM News:
Sadio Mane wrecks Zimbabwe with 97th minute penalty - P.M. News
News Breakers:
AFCON: Mane penalty helps Senegal beat Zimbabwe
