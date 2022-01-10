Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buni lifts ban on use of motorcycle in Yobe 10 years after
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has lifted the ban on the use of motorcycles across 10 local government areas of Yobe North and South senatorial districts in the state.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

