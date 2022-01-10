Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel — NEWSVERGE

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Zulum advocates for enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel The News Guru:
Zulum advocates for enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel
Zulum makes case for enhanced pay for military - P.M. News PM News:
Zulum makes case for enhanced pay for military - P.M. News
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for Nigerian Military personnel Daily Nigerian:
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for Nigerian Military personnel
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel The Eagle Online:
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for Nigerian Military personnel News Breakers:
Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for Nigerian Military personnel


   More Picks
1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
9 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info