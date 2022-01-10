Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Missing Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen is a big blow for Super Eagles ' Julius Aghahowa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Julius Aghahowa has stated that the absence of Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen will affect the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. According to the former striker cum agent , he is disappointed with ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Missing Ighalo, Osimhen Big Blow For Eagles –Aghahowa Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Missing Ighalo, Osimhen Big Blow For Eagles –Aghahowa
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa See Naija:
AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa
AFCON 2021: Missing Ighalo, Osimhen Big Blow For Eagles –Aghahowa Online Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Missing Ighalo, Osimhen Big Blow For Eagles –Aghahowa


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Two children from same parents crushed to death by reckless driver in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info