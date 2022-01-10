Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt
Daily Post  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is questioning 22 suspected oil thieves arrested in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital. They were intercepted by the Nigerian Navy, along with vessel MT. TIS IV, over alleged illegal dealing in ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves Premium Times:
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves
Navy arrests 5 suspected oil thieves in Rivers Business Day:
Navy arrests 5 suspected oil thieves in Rivers
EFCC to Prosecute Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested by Navy Business Post Nigeria:
EFCC to Prosecute Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested by Navy
EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt CKN Nigeria:
EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt
EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
7 Kano Varsity Suspends Exams Over Tricycle Operator’s Strike - Independent, 12 hours ago
8 Transfer: New player joins Manchester United - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Lagos Nurses Suspends Planned Warning Strike As Sanwo Olu Grants Requests - Tori News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info