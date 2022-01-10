AFCON 2021: Morocco Leave It Late To Seal Win Vs Ghana As Guinea Overcome Malawi Complete Sports - Morocco got their AFCON 2021 campaign off to the best start, after a late Sofiane Boufal’s late strike earned them a 1-0 win against Ghana Boufal’s 82nd-minute strike helped Morocco to a narrow win over Group C rivals Ghana in their AFCON opener.



