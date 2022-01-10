Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Morocco Leave It Late To Seal Win Vs Ghana As Guinea Overcome Malawi
News photo Complete Sports  - Morocco got their AFCON 2021 campaign off to the best start, after a late Sofiane Boufal’s late strike earned them a 1-0 win against Ghana  Boufal’s 82nd-minute strike helped Morocco to a narrow win over Group C rivals Ghana in their AFCON opener.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans The Guardian:
Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans
AFCON: Boufal’s goal against Ghana gives Morocco winning start The Punch:
AFCON: Boufal’s goal against Ghana gives Morocco winning start
AFCON: Boufal Goal Gives Morocco Victory Over Ghana Independent:
AFCON: Boufal Goal Gives Morocco Victory Over Ghana
AFCON: Boufal PM News:
AFCON: Boufal's late strike gives Morocco edge over Ghana - P.M. News
Boufal’s Late Goal Gives Morocco Slim Win Against Ghana The Will:
Boufal’s Late Goal Gives Morocco Slim Win Against Ghana
And Morocco scores Ghana!!! #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 SoccerNet Nigeria:
And Morocco scores Ghana!!! #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans News Breakers:
Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans
AFCON: Morocco beat Ghana, as Boufal scores Africa News:
AFCON: Morocco beat Ghana, as Boufal scores


   More Picks
1 I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Sales boy arrested in Ekiti state after disguising and threatening to kidnap his boss for N1.5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Troops foil attack, neutralise five terrorists in Kaduna community- Official - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info