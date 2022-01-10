Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Saying ?let me ask my wife? before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness - Reno Omokri
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reno Omokri has informed men that asking for their wives' opinions before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness.
The former presidential aide stated this in a post shar
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri
The Info NG:
Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri
The Dabigal Blog:
Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri
Naija on Point:
‘Saying Let Me Ask My Wife Before Making Decisions Isn’t A Reflection Of Weakness But A Reflection Of Wisdom’ – Reno Omokri To Husbands
Naija Parrot:
Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a reflection of weakness – Reno Omokri
Tori News:
Saying Let Me Ask My Wife Before Making Decisions Is Not A Reflection Of Weakness - Reno Omokri Tells Men
More Picks
1
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
7
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerian real estate developer says lady who refused to date him because 'he can't handle her bills' was later killed by her boyfriend for ritual -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Transfer: New player joins Manchester United -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
