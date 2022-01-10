Post News
News at a Glance
Bearded bestman chased out of church at a wedding ceremony in Abia State
Instablog 9ja
- Bearded bestman chased out of church at a wedding ceremony in Abia State
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
RCCG Allegedly Chase Best Man Out Of Wedding Ceremony
Naija News:
RCCG Allegedly Chase Best Man Out Of Wedding Ceremony For Full Beards
Tori News:
RCCG Allegedly Chase Best Man Out Of Wedding Ceremony For Having Full Beard
More Picks
1
Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
2
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Army arrest soldier, trail others for beating police traffic wardens in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
7
Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
8
"Your beginnings shouldn't be compared to someone's 10 years of experience" Timi Dakolo advices beginners to give themselves time to grow -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Nigerian real estate developer says lady who refused to date him because 'he can't handle her bills' was later killed by her boyfriend for ritual -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Kano Varsity Suspends Exams Over Tricycle Operator’s Strike -
Independent,
15 hours ago
