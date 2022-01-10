Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Bless me with a baby girl" Kizz Daniel cries out to God
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - After being blessed with twin boys last year, singer and composer Kizz Daniel has cried out to God, requesting that He grant him a baby girl this year.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

