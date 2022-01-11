Post News
News at a Glance
Late writer Maya Angelou now the face of U.S. 25 cent coin - P.M. News
PM News
- The U.S. Mint rolls out quarter dollar coins which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou.She died 2014 at 86.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Coin
The Punch:
Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin
Tori News:
Poet Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Coin
More Picks
1
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Sales boy arrested in Ekiti state after disguising and threatening to kidnap his boss for N1.5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
FAAN arrests 90 persons for providing fake COVID-19 test results, other infractions at Lagos, Abuja airports -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
