Wike, Diri dream PDP victory in 2023
News photo PM News  - According to Diri, only PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic downturn, adding that the party had been repositioned to clinch the presidency in 2023.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

