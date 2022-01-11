Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCDC wants students, teachers with high temperature barred from schools
News photo The Punch  - Deborah Tolu-Kolawole The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has asked school administrators not to allow individuals with temperature above 38°C access into school environments.

