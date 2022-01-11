Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike
News photo The Will  - (THEWILL) – Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike, have said the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) producing the President of Nigeria in 2023 was very bright.

