Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria on the march again, battles Egypt in Group D opener
News photo The Guardian  - Who rules Group D in the ongoing Cameroun 2021 Africa Cup of Nations? That question will be partially answered today when Nigeria’s Super Eagles engage Pharaohs of Egypt in what has been termed the toughest match of the group.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Meet Pharaohs Today Leadership:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Meet Pharaohs Today
Super Eagles Battle Pharaohs In Group Opener Independent:
Super Eagles Battle Pharaohs In Group Opener
Nigeria on the march again, battles Egypt in Group D opener Friday Posts:
Nigeria on the march again, battles Egypt in Group D opener
Super Eagles begin 19th AFCON campaign with Pharaohs test Prompt News:
Super Eagles begin 19th AFCON campaign with Pharaohs test
Nigeria on the march again, battles Egypt in Group D opener News Breakers:
Nigeria on the march again, battles Egypt in Group D opener


   More Picks
1 I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian real estate developer says lady who refused to date him because 'he can't handle her bills' was later killed by her boyfriend for ritual - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Transfer: New player joins Manchester United - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info