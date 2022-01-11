Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro
Yaba Left Online  - Relationship Blogger, Blessing Okoro has taken to her social media page to share her opinion on people having sexual intercourse on a first date. According to Blessing, having sex on a first date does not make one seem cheap.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Sleeping With A Man On First Date Doesn’t Make You Cheap – Blessing Okoro Naija Loaded:
Sleeping With A Man On First Date Doesn’t Make You Cheap – Blessing Okoro
“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t make you cheap” – Blessing Okoro The Info NG:
“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t make you cheap” – Blessing Okoro
”Sex On The First Date Does Not Make You Cheap Independent:
”Sex On The First Date Does Not Make You Cheap'”- Blessing Okoro
S3x on first date does not make you cheap - Blessing Okoro The News Guru:
S3x on first date does not make you cheap - Blessing Okoro
Engaging in intercourse on your first date does not make you cheap - Blessing Okoro opines Gist Reel:
Engaging in intercourse on your first date does not make you cheap - Blessing Okoro opines
“S*x on first date does not make you cheap” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Reveals, Explains why Correct Kid:
“S*x on first date does not make you cheap” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Reveals, Explains why
“S£x on first date does not make you cheap” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Naija Parrot:
“S£x on first date does not make you cheap” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro
Sleeping with a man on first date doesn Kemi Filani Blog:
Sleeping with a man on first date doesn't make you cheap - Blessing Okoro
S3x On First Date Does Not Make You Cheap - Blessing Okoro Tori News:
S3x On First Date Does Not Make You Cheap - Blessing Okoro


   More Picks
1 Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Late writer Maya Angelou now the face of U.S. 25 cent coin - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
5 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
6 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
8 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
10 UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa - Yes International! Magazine, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info