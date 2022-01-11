Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sales boy arrested in Ekiti state after disguising and threatening to kidnap his boss for N1.5m ransom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A sales boy, Tobiloba Olayinka has been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti State Command for allegedly threatening to kidnap his boss.

