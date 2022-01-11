Post News
News at a Glance
Primate Ayodele reveals next governor of Delta State
Daily Post
- The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, hinted on who would become the next governor of Delta State. Primate
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Primate Ayodele Reveals Next Governor Of Delta State
The Eagle Online:
2023: Primate Ayodele reveals next Governor of Delta State
Politics Nigeria:
Primate Ayodele reveals the next Governor of Delta State
Within Nigeria:
Primate Ayodele reveals next governor of Delta State
Tori News:
Primate Ayodele Reveals Who Will Become The Next Governor of Delta State
More Picks
1
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
“Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year -
Too Xclusive,
3 hours ago
7
Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike -
The Will,
10 hours ago
8
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Olusola Solarin: Killing of Nigerian in South Africa under investigation – NiDCOM boss -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
