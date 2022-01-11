Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


David Sassoli: European Parliament President dies at 65, spokesman says
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
David Sassoli, the European Parliament President and Italian social democrat, has died overnight in Italy at the age of 65, his spokesperson has said.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

European parliament president, David Sassoli dies at 65 Linda Ikeji Blog:
European parliament president, David Sassoli dies at 65
European Parliament President David Sassoli Dies At 65 Independent:
European Parliament President David Sassoli Dies At 65
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65 Information Nigeria:
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65
EU Parliament president, David Sassoli, dies aged 65 News Wire NGR:
EU Parliament president, David Sassoli, dies aged 65
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65 News Breakers:
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65 Tori News:
European Parliament President, David Sassoli Dies At 65


   More Picks
1 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
5 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa - Yes International! Magazine, 19 hours ago
9 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 15 hours ago
10 Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info