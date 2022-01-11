David Sassoli: European Parliament President dies at 65, spokesman says

David Sassoli, the European Parliament President and Italian social democrat, has died overnight in Italy at the age of 65, his spokesperson has said. Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaDavid Sassoli, the European Parliament President and Italian social democrat, has died overnight in Italy at the age of 65, his spokesperson has said.



News Credibility Score: 99%