Buhari Cancels Restoration of INTELS’ Pilotage Contract This Day - •AGF, BPP back Bala-Usman •President orders conclusion of procurement process within 60 days Eromosele Abiodun The battle by INTELS Nigeria Limited to retain its service boat contract in the pilotage district of Lagos, Warri, Bonny, Port-Harcourt and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%