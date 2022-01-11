Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vandalism of Total’s Pipeline Forces Shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant
News photo This Day  - Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced a shutdown of the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia State following the vandalisation of the plant’s gas supply pipeline belonging to TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

