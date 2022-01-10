Post News
News at a Glance
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The management of Dowen College, Lagos has appealed to members of the public to stop spreading false information against the school over the recent death of Sylvester Oromoni, Jnr, one of its stud
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Allow Sylvester’s soul to rest peacefully, Dowen College appeals
Naija Loaded:
Allow Our Dear Sylvester’s Soul Rest Peacefully In Our Lord’s Arms – Dowen College
Information Nigeria:
Allow our dear Sylvester’s soul rest peacefully in our Lord’s arms – Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information
The Eagle Online:
Dowen College to critics: Let ‘dear Sylvester Oromoni’s soul rest’
Tori News:
Stop Pushing False Information About Us, Allow Our Dear Sylvester’s Soul Rest Peacefully - Dowen College Tells Public
More Picks
1
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Sales boy arrested in Ekiti state after disguising and threatening to kidnap his boss for N1.5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Troops foil attack, neutralise five terrorists in Kaduna community- Official -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
