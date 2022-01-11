Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’ll Surely Lose; 2023 Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival – Ohanaeze Fumes
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Tinubu




The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying it is dead on arrival.
According to ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Excitement over Tinubu’s presidential bid declaration The Nation:
Excitement over Tinubu’s presidential bid declaration
It’s the turn of Igbo, Tinubu will surely lose 2023 presidency PM News:
It’s the turn of Igbo, Tinubu will surely lose 2023 presidency
It Nigerian Eye:
It's the turn of Igbo, Tinubu will surely lose 2023 presidency —Ohanaeze Ndigbo
2023: Ohanaeze Tackles Tinubu Over Presidential Bid The Will:
2023: Ohanaeze Tackles Tinubu Over Presidential Bid
It’s the turn of Igbo, Tinubu will surely lose 2023 presidency News Breakers:
It’s the turn of Igbo, Tinubu will surely lose 2023 presidency
It is a Project that is dead on arrival. Osmek News:
It is a Project that is dead on arrival.
Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition Is Dead On Arrival, It’s The Turn Of Igbos – Ohanaeze Kanyi Daily:
Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition Is Dead On Arrival, It’s The Turn Of Igbos – Ohanaeze
Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid dead on arrival — Ohanaeze Observers Times:
Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid dead on arrival — Ohanaeze
It is a project that is dead on arrival. Studio CB55:
It is a project that is dead on arrival.


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
7 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’ll Surely Lose; 2023 Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival – Ohanaeze Fumes - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info