News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration
Daily Post
- Hours after All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu, declared his 2023 presidential ambition, former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, also
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Expresses Desire To Contest 2023 Presidential Election
PM News:
Orji Kalu freezes presidential ambition after Tinubu's declaration - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Orji Kalu freezes presidential ambition after Tinubu’s declaration
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Orji Kalu freezes presidential ambition after Tinubu's declaration | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Orji Kalu Speaks On His 2023 Presidential Ambition After Tinubu's Declaration
More Picks
1
I Lost My Virginity At 21 And Narrated The Experience To My Father – Kizz Daniel -
Kanyi Daily,
24 hours ago
2
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Vandalism of Total’s Pipeline Forces Shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant -
This Day,
16 hours ago
4
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria -
PM News,
16 hours ago
6
UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa -
Yes International! Magazine,
18 hours ago
7
Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike -
The Will,
14 hours ago
8
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
