Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Why not help the family make his grave decent' Actor Yomi Fabiyi dragged after a visit to Baba Suwe's grave with flower
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has been dragged on social media after storming the grave of late comic actor Baba Suwe with four camerapersons upon his

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Yomi Fabiyi Blasted For Staging Publicity Stunt With Baba Suwe’s Grave Information Nigeria:
Yomi Fabiyi Blasted For Staging Publicity Stunt With Baba Suwe’s Grave
Yomi Fabiyi Blasted For Staging Publicity Stunt With Baba Suwe’s Grave News Breakers:
Yomi Fabiyi Blasted For Staging Publicity Stunt With Baba Suwe’s Grave
“At Least Help Give Him A Befitting Grave”- Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe’s Grave Gist Lovers:
“At Least Help Give Him A Befitting Grave”- Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe’s Grave
Yomi Fabiyi Visits Late Baba Suwe’s Grave Upon Returning To Nigeria Benco News:
Yomi Fabiyi Visits Late Baba Suwe’s Grave Upon Returning To Nigeria
Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe’s Grave, Reveals The Biggest Way To Get Bad Name Naija on Point:
Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe’s Grave, Reveals The Biggest Way To Get Bad Name


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
6 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info