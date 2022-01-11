Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Setonji David, has said that Sen. Bola Tinubu’s declaration and notification of his presidential ambition to President Muhammadu Buhari had brought relief to his teeming followers.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker The Nation:
Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker
Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lawmaker The Eagle Online:
Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lawmaker
Tinubu presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker Daily Nigerian:
Tinubu presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker
Tinubu presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker News Breakers:
Tinubu presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lagos lawmaker


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Lol! Crossdresser, James Brown, gushes after receiving flowers from a male admirer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info