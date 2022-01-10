Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has told men of God not to fight women, but run when women threaten to deal
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Why men of God must run when threatened by women —Adeboye
Yaba Left Online:
"If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run" – Pastor Adeboye tells men
Naija Loaded:
Pastor Adeboye Tells Men To Run If A Woman Says This
Lailas News:
“Run if a woman promises to deal with you” – Pastor Adeboye to men
News Breakers:
Why Pastors Must Run When Threatened By Women – Pastor Adeboye
Instablog 9ja:
"Men of God, don't fight a woman.
Tori News:
If A Woman Says She's Going To Deal With You, Run So You Can Be Alive To Fight Tomorrow - Pastor Adeboye Warns Men
More Picks
1
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
“Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year -
Too Xclusive,
3 hours ago
7
Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike -
The Will,
10 hours ago
8
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Olusola Solarin: Killing of Nigerian in South Africa under investigation – NiDCOM boss -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
