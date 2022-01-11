Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor, shares video of her and her man, Dennis Osifo, rocking each other at a club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor has hared videos of her and her man, Dennis Osifo, rocking each other at a club.

 

The lovebirds who made their affair public last October were spotted in

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch) Yaba Left Online:
Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch)
Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch)
Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch) Naija Parrot:
Sweet love! Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her and her man rocking each other at a club (watch)
Interior decorator Ehi Ogbebor, shares videos of her and her new man, Dennis Osifo, in the club Gist Reel:
Interior decorator Ehi Ogbebor, shares videos of her and her new man, Dennis Osifo, in the club
Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor And Her Man Rock Each Other at a Club (Video) Tori News:
Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor And Her Man Rock Each Other at a Club (Video)


   More Picks
1 We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 12 hours ago
6 Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 I Lost My Virginity At 21 And Narrated The Experience To My Father – Kizz Daniel - Kanyi Daily, 22 hours ago
9 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info