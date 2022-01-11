Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Terminates Atiku’s Company Contract With NPA
Naija News  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has suffered a terrible business blow in the hands of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is as the President has terminated the contract won by Integrated Logistics Services (Intels) to ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Terminates NPA’s Contract With Atiku’s Company Information Nigeria:
Buhari Terminates NPA’s Contract With Atiku’s Company
Buhari Terminates NPA’s Contract With Atiku’s Company Sundiata Post:
Buhari Terminates NPA’s Contract With Atiku’s Company
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Buhari Terminates Atiku’s Company Contract With NPA
Atiku Abubakar’s Company Contract With NPA Terminated By FG Anaedo Online:
Atiku Abubakar’s Company Contract With NPA Terminated By FG


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Lol! Crossdresser, James Brown, gushes after receiving flowers from a male admirer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info