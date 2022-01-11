Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: Nigeria don’t have players in Chelsea, Man Utd – Rohr takes dig at Super Eagles
Daily Post
- Former Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has taken a fresh dig at Nigeria ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tie with Egypt on Tuesday evening.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
See What Gernot Rohr Said About Nigeria That Is Breaking The Internet
Nigerian Eye:
AFCON: Nigeria don’t have players in Chelsea, Man Utd – Rohr takes dig at Super Eagles
CKN Nigeria:
How Ex Coach Gernot Rohr Wrote Off Super Eagles Players Before Egypt's Win
See Naija:
Nigeria don’t have players in Chelsea, Man Utd – Rohr takes dig at Super Eagles
Legit 9ja:
AFCON: Ex-Coach Gernot Rohr Says There Are No Star Players In Super Eagles.
Global Village Extra:
Super Eagles Can’t Pretend To Be Better Than Algeria Or Egypt – Gernot Rohr
More Picks
1
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
3
I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
7
Makinde breaks silence, reveals how next Olubadan will emerge -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
8
Nigerian Army redeploys GOCs, top officers in major shake-up -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
9
Nigerian Army redeploys generals days after Air Force rejig -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
