Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet
News photo Channels Television  - Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze his bank account.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

