Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister
Prompt News
- FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Minister: FG committed to ending epileptic power supply
News Diary Online:
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister
News Verge:
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister — NEWSVERGE
Within Nigeria:
FG committed to ending epileptic power supply - Power minister
1
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria -
PM News,
24 hours ago
3
Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet -
Channels Television,
13 hours ago
4
I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
6
"S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
9
Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Lol! Crossdresser, James Brown, gushes after receiving flowers from a male admirer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
