Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister
News photo Prompt News  - FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minister: FG committed to ending epileptic power supply The Cable:
Minister: FG committed to ending epileptic power supply
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister News Diary Online:
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FG working to end epileptic power supply — Minister — NEWSVERGE
FG committed to ending epileptic power supply - Power minister Within Nigeria:
FG committed to ending epileptic power supply - Power minister


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Lol! Crossdresser, James Brown, gushes after receiving flowers from a male admirer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info