Tinubu: Adebanjo gives condition to recommend candidates for 2023 elections
News photo The Punch  - Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, said his group won’t back any candidate for President in the 2023 general election until the current 1999 constitution is changed to reflect true federalism and ...

12 hours ago
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
4 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Lol! Crossdresser, James Brown, gushes after receiving flowers from a male admirer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
