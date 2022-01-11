Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’ll reduce livestock products importation with National Dairy Policy ― FG
Vanguard News  - As Nigerians continue to depend heavily on importation of various goods and services, the Federal Government, Tuesday, assured that livestock products importation will be reduced with implementation of the National Dairy Policy including other issues ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

