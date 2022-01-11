Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Wase charges Super Eagles to go for victory against Egypt
News photo Daily Post  - Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has charged the nation’s national team, the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go all out today and beat their Egyptian counterparts in their first group match at the ongoing African ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: Go for victory, Wase tells Super Eagles Vanguard News:
AFCON: Go for victory, Wase tells Super Eagles
AFCON: Wase Charges Super Eagles To Go All Out For Victory Against Egypt Independent:
AFCON: Wase Charges Super Eagles To Go All Out For Victory Against Egypt
AFCON: Gbajabiamila congratulates Super Eagles for victory over Pharaohs of Egypt The Eagle Online:
AFCON: Gbajabiamila congratulates Super Eagles for victory over Pharaohs of Egypt
1-0: Iheanacho gives Super Eagles lead against Egypt’s Pharaohs News Wire NGR:
1-0: Iheanacho gives Super Eagles lead against Egypt’s Pharaohs
Nigeria vs Egypt: Things to know as Super Eagles, Pharaohs clash today News Breakers:
Nigeria vs Egypt: Things to know as Super Eagles, Pharaohs clash today


   More Picks
1 Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
5 Late writer Maya Angelou now the face of U.S. 25 cent coin - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
6 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 9 hours ago
7 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
9 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info