Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Five worshippers killed as church building collapses during Bible study
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Five worshippers died following the collapse of Seventh Day Adventist -SDA- Church Bethsaida Congregation in Luyeye village of Kasama, Zambia. 

 

It was gathered that the chur

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five Worshippers Killed As Church Building Collapsed During Bible Study News Break:
Five Worshippers Killed As Church Building Collapsed During Bible Study
Worshippers killed as church building collapses during Bible study News Breakers:
Worshippers killed as church building collapses during Bible study
Photos: Five Killed During Bible Study As Church Building Collapses Naija News:
Photos: Five Killed During Bible Study As Church Building Collapses
Oh No! Five Worshippers Killed As Church Building Collapses During Bible Study (Photos) Tori News:
Oh No! Five Worshippers Killed As Church Building Collapses During Bible Study (Photos)


   More Picks
1 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
5 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa - Yes International! Magazine, 19 hours ago
9 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 15 hours ago
10 Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info