Five worshippers killed as church building collapses during Bible study

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
“Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
|
8
|
UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa - Yes International! Magazine,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago