Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office
Vanguard News  - No fewer than  2,560 Nigerian International passports have been abandoned at the Nigeria Immigration Service Calabar,NCIS  office

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2,560 passports abandoned at Immigration office in Calabar Daily Post:
2,560 passports abandoned at Immigration office in Calabar
2,560 passports unclaimed in Calabar NIS office The Punch:
2,560 passports unclaimed in Calabar NIS office
Over 2,560 Passports Abandoned By Applicants – NIS Calabar Office Independent:
Over 2,560 Passports Abandoned By Applicants – NIS Calabar Office
Over 2,560 Passports Abandoned By Applicants – NIS Calabar Office The Will:
Over 2,560 Passports Abandoned By Applicants – NIS Calabar Office
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office Tunde Ednut:
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office Within Nigeria:
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
7 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’ll Surely Lose; 2023 Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival – Ohanaeze Fumes - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info