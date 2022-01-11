Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs Egypt: Livescore from Super Eagles’ AFCON 2021 clash
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria open their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a group game against Egypt. While the Super Eagles are on a quest to win their fourth title, the Pharaohs are looking to clinch it for a record-extending eighth time.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

