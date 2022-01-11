Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders
News photo Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged southeast governors and members of the public to "deal decisively and skin alive" criminals enforcing the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Those enforcing sit-at-home are criminals, prosecute them, says IPOB The Punch:
Those enforcing sit-at-home are criminals, prosecute them, says IPOB
Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-At-Home - IPOB To South East Governors The Trent:
Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-At-Home - IPOB To South East Governors
IPOB To S’East Govs: Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-At-Home The Nigeria Lawyer:
IPOB To S’East Govs: Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-At-Home
Those enforcing sit-at-home are criminals, prosecute them, says IPOB News Breakers:
Those enforcing sit-at-home are criminals, prosecute them, says IPOB
"Skin Alive Any Idiot Caught Enforcing Sit-At-Home Order" - IPOB Tells Ndi Igbo Kanyi Daily:
"Skin Alive Any Idiot Caught Enforcing Sit-At-Home Order" - IPOB Tells Ndi Igbo
Anyone Enforcing Sit-at-Home Order Is a Criminal, Skin Them Alive – IPOB Tells Southeast Leaders Tori News:
Anyone Enforcing Sit-at-Home Order Is a Criminal, Skin Them Alive – IPOB Tells Southeast Leaders


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
3 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
6 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 23 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info