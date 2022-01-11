Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash
News photo Complete Sports  - Algeria began the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a goalless draw against a stubborn and spirited Sierra Leone side in Group E. The Leone Stars had the better first-half openings, with Alhaji Kamara sending two chances narrowly wide.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

