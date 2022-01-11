Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

3, 598 cholera deaths in 2021 unacceptable, says FG — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The Federal Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday called for strengthened coordination from all partners to prevent cholera deaths, as over 3,598 deaths were recorded in 2021 in the country.

