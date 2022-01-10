Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest Mother, Son for killing younger sibling for money ritual
TVC News  - A Mother and her son have killed the younger sibling for money ritual. The son simply identified as Afeez Olalere confessed to the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command that his mother encouraged him to kill his kid brother for money rituals.

2 hours ago
