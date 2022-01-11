Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years - DG
News photo The Punch  - National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion has saved N79.63 billion in four years for the Federal Government of Nigeria, the NOTAP Director-General, Dan'Azumi Ibrahim, has revealed.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NOTAP Saved N79.6bn For Nigeria In 4 Years — DG Leadership:
NOTAP Saved N79.6bn For Nigeria In 4 Years — DG
How NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years – DG News Breakers:
How NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years – DG
DG reveals how NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years Within Nigeria:
DG reveals how NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years
DG reveals how NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years Tunde Ednut:
DG reveals how NOTAP saved Nigeria N79bn in four years


   More Picks
1 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
3 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
5 "S£x on first date does not make you cheap" - Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
6 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 23 hours ago
7 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Zamfara Attacks: UN scribe condemns killings, urges FG to arrest perpetrators - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
9 Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info