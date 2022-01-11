Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obasanjo lists Shonekan’s contributions to Nigeria
News photo Daily Post  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late ex-Head of Interim National Government (ING), Ernest Shonekan, as a unifying force in Nigeria. The retired General declared that his contribution to the growth and development of democracy ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

