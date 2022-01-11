Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We followed due process - Pathologist present at Sylvester Oromoni's autopsy conducted in Lagos says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A consultant pathologist at the Military Hospital, Yaba, Chikodili Nwigwe, has said that due process was followed when a second autopsy was conducted on the remains of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr,

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni The Nigeria Lawyer:
We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist present at autopsy insists due process was followed Lailas News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist present at autopsy insists due process was followed
We Followed Due Process - Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni Tori News:
We Followed Due Process - Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims


   More Picks
1 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
5 How Jesus stopped 50 Cent from attending concert in Nigeria - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 UBA’s Leo Clocks 4, Set To Further Transform Digital Banking In Nigeria, Africa - Yes International! Magazine, 19 hours ago
8 Diri: Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria; Party’s Govs Must Work Together – Wike - The Will, 15 hours ago
9 Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info