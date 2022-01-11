Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC Presidential ticket, Orji Kalu
News photo Vanguard News  - FOLLOWING the formal declaration by the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to run for the Presidency in 2023, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has boasted that he will match the former grit for grit for the ticket of the ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’ll Match Tinubu Grit for Grit for APC Presidential Ticket, says Uzor Kalu Daily Trust:
I’ll Match Tinubu Grit for Grit for APC Presidential Ticket, says Uzor Kalu
I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu The Nation:
I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu
I The Punch:
I'm ready to challenge Tinubu for APC presidential ticket, says Orji Kalu
APC presidential ticket: Orji Kalu dares Tinubu, others, says I’ll match anybody grit for grit Daily Nigerian:
APC presidential ticket: Orji Kalu dares Tinubu, others, says I’ll match anybody grit for grit
I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu Pulse Nigeria:
I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu
I The Eagle Online:
I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC presidential ticket — Kalu
I will contest APC prezy ticket if zoned to South East– Orji Kalu PM News:
I will contest APC prezy ticket if zoned to South East– Orji Kalu
I’ll Match Tinubu Grit for Grit for APC Presidential Ticket- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Declares! Nigeria Breaking News:
I’ll Match Tinubu Grit for Grit for APC Presidential Ticket- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Declares!
APC presidential ticket: Orji Kalu dares Tinubu, others, says I’ll match anybody grit for grit News Breakers:
APC presidential ticket: Orji Kalu dares Tinubu, others, says I’ll match anybody grit for grit


   More Picks
1 Higher oil prices'll drive Nigeria's economy by 2.5% in 2022 – World Bank - The Punch, 6 hours ago
2 AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
4 I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC Presidential ticket, Orji Kalu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 ‘Shonekan’s Death Is A Colossal Loss To Nigeria’ – Abiodun, Bello Mourn - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
7 Moment NDLEA officials storm IG comedian, DeGeneral’s house at midnight; assault him & friends (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 7 hours ago
8 "I strangled her with her Hijab" - Kidnapper narrates how he abducted, slaughtered 13-year-old girl and demanded N1m ransom from family in Kano (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 2023: Afenifere reacts as Tinubu informs Buhari of presidential ambition - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info