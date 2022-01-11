I'll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC Presidential ticket, Orji Kalu Vanguard News - FOLLOWING the formal declaration by the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to run for the Presidency in 2023, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has boasted that he will match the former grit for grit for the ticket of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%