Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances
News photo The Punch  - OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances Sahara Reporters:
OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances
OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances Hope for Nigeria:
OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances The Eagle Online:
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances News Breakers:
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances Within Nigeria:
OAU lecturers threaten strike over unpaid earned allowances
OAU Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances Global Village Extra:
OAU Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
2 If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Allow our dear Sylvester?s soul rest peacefully in our Lord?s arms - Dowen college appeals to public to stop spreading false information - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 “Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
7 Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yeide, celebrates him as he turns 39 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’ll Surely Lose; 2023 Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival – Ohanaeze Fumes - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info