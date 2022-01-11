Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
AFCON: Very poor – Egypt coach slams Salah, others after 1-0 defeat to Nigeria
Daily Post
- Egypt head coach, Carlos Queiroz has hit out at his players, including Mohamed Salah, following his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, 1-0 defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday evening.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Fans Slam Salah After Poor Display Against Super Eagles
The Punch:
AFCON: Why we lost against Nigeria -Egypt coach, Queiroz
Online Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Fans Slam Salah After Poor Display Against Super Eagles
News Breakers:
AFCON: Why we lost against Nigeria -Egypt coach, Queiroz
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
2
If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run - Pastor Adeboye tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Hint On How Super Eagles Will Likely Lineup Against Egypt – Musa Starts -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
“Another Baby mama?” – Fans React After Kizz Daniel Revealed He Wants A Baby Girl This Year -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
6
Orji Kalu Wants Account Unfreezed, Name Removed From N7.1bn Fraud Charge Sheet -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Orji Kalu hints on running for President after Tinubu's declaration -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Biafra: Deal decisively, skin alive criminals enforcing sit-at-home order - IPOB tells southeast leaders -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerians abandon 2,560 passports at Calabar Immigration office -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
10
Uzor Kalu in fresh battle with EFCC to unfreeze N7.1bn family bank account -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...